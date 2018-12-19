Man arrested in connection to Edmond shooting, police say

EDMOND, Okla. – The Edmond Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left one man injured.

Just after 12:15 a.m., police received a 911 call in regards to someone hearing four shots fired in the area near Meadow Lane and Banner Ave.

When police arrived, they found one man with three gunshot wounds, two in the leg and one in the hand.

The man was taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery.

Police believe the incident started at Whispering Heights Park and ended in the 3500 block of Meadow Lane.

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the shooting but say they have arrested Corey Hill, 19.

He was booked into jail on a charge of shooting with intent to kill.