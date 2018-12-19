Metro auto shop a total loss following early morning fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – A metro auto shop is a total loss following a fire early Wednesday morning.

Oklahoma City fire crews responded to the fire just after 6 Wednesday morning at the corner of S.W. 41st and Roberson.

"I'm glad the firefighters got out here and put it out before it got this main building,” said Hubert Sullivan, the owner of the building that caught fire. “I'm sorry for the guy who was renting the thing over there. He dealed used cars and stuff.”

"There was a nice car in there and my wrecker, but everything is just material. Everything can get fixed. No one was there,” said Luis Rueda, who was renting the space for the auto shop.

Thankfully, there were no injuries.

However, Rueda’s auto shop will now have to be rebuilt.

"When we arrived, we had fire rolling out the front out of those doors. Plus, we had fire also in the back,” said Battalion Chief Greg Lindsay.

Lindsay also said part of the roof quickly started caving in. The heat and massive flames forced fire crews to then battle the fire from outside the building, among other challenges.

"There are a lot of vehicles stored around. That means a lot of fuel, typically. So, being extra cautious around burning vehicles is always a good idea,” Lindsay said.

It took crews about 30 minutes to get the blaze under control.

“No other buildings or anything were hurt. Thank God for that,” Sullivan said.

The building is estimated at $12,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Crews believe a vehicle that was being worked on inside the shop may have sparked the flames.