New efforts underway in search for missing McLoud man

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. – New efforts are underway in the search for a missing 75-year-old McLoud man.

In October, the McLoud Police Department issued a silver alert for 75-years-old Wesley Still Smoking.

Family members say Still Smoking was last seen in the area on surveillance video at the Kickapoo Casino on Thursday, Oct. 11 around 10:30 a.m.

A short time later, the silver alert was issued.

However, officials believe that Still Smoking may be miles away from McLoud.

On Oct. 29, the Mayes County Sheriff’s office learned that Still Smoking was captured on a trail camera in the area on Oct. 12. Mayes County officials have conducted a thorough ground and air search, but have not been able to find Still Smoking.

OHP officials say Still Smoking’s vehicle was found in a heavily wooded area near the trail camera in Mayes County.

Since then, crews have been searching the area for any signs of Still Smoking, but nothing has been found.

Last month, Mayes County officials say they were forced to suspend any search operations for Still Smoking for hunting season.

On Tuesday, the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies resumed the search for Still Smoking.