Officials: One inmate stabbed at Oklahoma County Jail after altercation
OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say they are investigating following a stabbing at the Oklahoma County Jail.
Officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office tell News 4 that an altercation between two inmates occurred on Tuesday night, and one of the inmates was stabbed.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and was released back to the jail a few hours later.
At this point, the altercation and stabbing are under investigation.
Officials say once the investigation is over, charges will likely be brought against both parties.
