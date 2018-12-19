× Officials: One inmate stabbed at Oklahoma County Jail after altercation

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say they are investigating following a stabbing at the Oklahoma County Jail.

Officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office tell News 4 that an altercation between two inmates occurred on Tuesday night, and one of the inmates was stabbed.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and was released back to the jail a few hours later.

At this point, the altercation and stabbing are under investigation.

Officials say once the investigation is over, charges will likely be brought against both parties.