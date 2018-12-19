× Oklahoma Highway Patrol, ENDUI team partnering with metro police departments for checkpoint, patrols

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – Several law enforcement agencies are teaming up this weekend with the ENDUI Team to conduct high-visibility patrols and a checkpoint.

Officials say this is part of the nationwide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign to get impaired drivers off the roads.

Members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and ENDUI Team will partner with the Mustang, Yukon and Union City Police Departments for the occasion.

The checkpoint will is set for late Friday night and and patrols will take place before, during and after.

In 2017, 171 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes in Oklahoma; of those, nine were killed in Canadian County.

Everyone is highly encouraged to find a safe ride by calling a sober driver, using a cab, Uber, Lyft or any other ride-share service. Or, have a designated driver.

Do not, under any circumstances, drive while impaired by alcohol or any other substance.