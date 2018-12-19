OU and OSU Debut New Stars on National Signing Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

National Signing Day was good to both the Sooners and Cowboys. Oklahoma's class, "New Wave 19," impressed all recruiting outlets turning into the sixth best class in the country. Oklahoma State reeled in the 45th best class.

The Sooners class, which featured 22 new signees, was spearheaded by five star QB Spencer Rattler. The Arizona product is listed as the top ranked quarterback in the class. Rattler says he chose OU based off his relationship with Lincoln Riley which he called father like.

The Sooners also added two other five stars. Texas wide receivers Theo Weass and Trejan Bridges.

Perhaps the biggest surprise in the class for the Sooners was safety Jeremiah Criddell. He stunned everyone by choosing the Sooners over Oregon where he was once committed. Criddell is listed as the sixth best athlete in the 2019 class. Clearly Oklahoma was fired up he chose to play his college ball in Norman.

In the state, the Sooners lone recruit from Oklahoma is three star running back Marcus Major. Major amassed more than 2,000 total yards at Millwood High School and 35 touchdowns.

For Oklahoma State their class was headed by Collinsville cowboy back Grayson Boomer. Boomer is a four star talent.

OSU also added a punter by the name of Tim Hutton. He's a 28 year old from Australia who is married and has a ten hour a day job.

The Cowboys didn't neglect the quarterback spot. Brendan Costello joins the fold from California. He's just a three star recruit, but continued to climb the ranks. The Cowboys jumped on him early when his only offer was Eastern Washington. However, once he was offered by OSU the Georgia Bulldogs also offered him. However, he stayed loyal and true.

OSU also added Edmond Santa Fe defensive end Trace Ford. He's been committed to OSU for most of 2018. Ford is a consensus top ten player in the state of Oklahoma. He had 40 tackles last season, 23 of which were for loss.

This wasn't the final numbers for both classes. The final signing day for the 2019 class will take place in February.