Recycle your Christmas tree – get free mulch, OKC city officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY – No need to just throw away your Christmas tree! Instead, you can turn it into free mulch by recycling it with the City of Oklahoma City.

The Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a free Christmas tree recycling event starting December 28 until January 6.

You can drop your tree off and/or get free mulch at four locations anytime during those days from dawn to dusk:

Will Rogers Park 3600 Pat Murphy Drive

Wheeler Park 1120 S Western Ave.

Dolphin Wharton Park 301 NE 63rd St.

Woodson Park 3028 SW 36th St.



City officials say there will be a designated area to drop off trees, and a pile of mulch in a corral.

There will already be mulch piles at all four locations when the event begins.

Crews with wood chippers will rotate locations to recycle the dropped-off trees to add to the mulch pile.

