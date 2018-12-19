× Sheriff: 4 businesses in Washita County cited for selling alcohol to underage customers

WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Washita County say employees at four stores were cited after allegedly selling alcohol to underage customers.

On Tuesday, the Washita County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the Regional Prevention Coordinator to conduct alcohol compliance checks throughout the area.

In all, authorities conducted the checks at nine different businesses.

Officials say employees at four local businesses were issued citations for knowingly selling, delivering or furnishing alcoholic beverages to any person under 21-years-old.

The businesses found in violation were as follows:

Kwik ‘n’ Eze – 105 S. Glenn L. English St. in Cordell

Ensey’s Grocery- 101 E. Hwy 152 in Dill City

G&W Grocery- 218 Hwy 44 in Burns Flat

Pendleton’s Truck Stop- 10874 Hwy 44 in Foss.

“Our goal is to have 100-percent compliance from businesses during these random checks. I want to commend the businesses that were found in compliance for their ongoing cooperation. We encourage all businesses who sell alcohol to continually train their employees on the importance of checking the identification on all potential underage buyers,” said Washita County Sheriff Roger Reeve.