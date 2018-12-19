The Children’s Place recalling infant snowsuits due to possibility of metal snaps detaching, posing choking hazard

A popular children’s clothing store is recalling snowsuits due to the possibility of metal snaps detaching, which could pose a choking hazard.

The Children’s Place has issued a recall for their infant snowsuits in sizes 0-18 months.

The snowsuits were sold from August 2018 to November 2018. The side seam label has style #s 2111187 or 2111188, and vendor#7000028.

The retailer says the metal snaps can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

A girls snowsuit, sold in infant sizes 0 to 18 months in-store and online at The Children’s Place from August 2018 until November 2018, has been recalled due to a choking hazard. https://t.co/pwrcIXg53O — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) December 19, 2018

Consumers should immediately take the snowsuit away from children and return it to any The Children’s Place store nationwide for a full refund or contact The Children’s Place customer service, toll-free, at 1(877)752-2387.