Thief steals woman’s car in busy Oklahoma City shopping center parking lot

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A carjacking in broad daylight, it happened Wednesday morning on the city's southwest side.

Police said a woman was walking to her car when the thief grabbed her keys and took off in her car.

Diana Rushing witnessed the whole thing when she was leaving Ulta Beauty at the Westgate Marketplace Shopping Center. She described the ordeal as frightening.

“A young gentleman with dark hair came running in front of me, and I went ahead and went to my car and then he all of a sudden got in an altercation with another lady,” Rushing said.

Rushing said she couldn't believe what she was seeing, a man fighting with a woman over her car keys.

“He reached for her keys in her pocket, so somehow or another he noticed that her keys were in her pocket when she got out of her vehicle,” Rushing said.

An off duty officer tried to intervene but couldn't stop the thief from getting in the car, so Rushing said she tried to step in to help.

“I pulled my car around trying to block him in and he backed over and it looked like he ran over her but; wiz out and the door broke off of her vehicle,” she said.

Rushing said people should use this as a warning for this holiday season to be on guard and be aware of your surroundings.

“Just be careful out there folks, you just never know and be thankful for her that's she safe.”

Police has not released any suspect or vehicle description at this time. Witnesses say the thief drove off in a white SUV with possible driver side door damage. The victim was treated at the scene for possible injuries and released.