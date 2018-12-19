Virginia man sentenced for physically abusing disabled stepson

*Warning: Some may find details in this story disturbing.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WTKR) — A man was convicted of disturbing charges involving his stepson.

Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney said that on Monday, Robert Lee Jones was sentenced to a total of 36 years behind bars for convictions of forcible sodomy and domestic assault and battery.

Jones was previously convicted on October 17.

The Commonwealth’s evidence proved that Jones threatened and physically abused his intellectually disabled stepson before forcing the victim to perform oral sex on him.

Evidence also showed that Jones kicked his wife in the tailbone, causing injury.

He had prior convictions for Aggravated Sexual Battery and multiple counts of Failure to Register as a Violent Sex Offender.

Jones was sentenced to 35 years on the forcible sodomy charge and he received the statutory maximum 12-month sentence for domestic assault & battery.