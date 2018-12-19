× Woman arrested following prostitution sting at massage parlor

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A woman has been taken into custody following a prostitution sting at a Midwest City

On Tuesday, a vice enforcement officer went to Blue Ocean Spa Massage in Midwest City and met 48-year-old Biyun Luo.

According to a police report, Luo agreed to provide a specific sexual act in exchange for $40.

Luo was arrested on complaints of engaging in money services business without a license and offering to engage in an act of prostitution.