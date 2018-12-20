10 Oklahomans have died from the flu this season, health department says

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that 10 people have died from the flu since Sept. 1.

According to health department data, one death occurred in the age range of 18-49, one in the age group of 50-64 and the eight other deaths occurred in patients who were at least 65 years old.

So far, 173 people have been hospitalized because of the flu virus.

Health department data shows that most of the patients were from Tulsa County as 48 people were hospitalized there. Oklahoma County had the second most hospitalizations with 13, followed by Bryan County with nine.

Experts say there is still time to get a flu shot to avoid the illness.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches and fatigue.

Public health officials recommend following these prevention tips: