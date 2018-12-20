Ring doorbell promotion creates a big stir online

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It sounds too good to be true.

The posts all over social media are promising a free Ring doorbell.

Britton Mitchell gave it a shot.

“And it really doesn't cost anybody any money,” he said. “It's going to ask for you first and last name to sign up.”

The In Your Corner team wanted to know if this was all it's cracked up to be.

Sure enough, the promotion is legit.

It's called the Ring Referral Program.

The more family and friends you get to sign up, the more Ring credit you can rack up.

Ring, the company behind these smart door bells is creating social media buzz to get more people signed up for their new Neighbor’s App that lets neighbors share photos and videos of suspicious activity, porch pirates, and thieves.

Anyone can sign up for the App, not just Ring users.

When friends and family use your code to sign up, you both get a $10 credit to use on Ring products. Through this promotion, Britton's already earned over $100 credit.

Long time Ring user Ray Freer wasn't aware of the promotion, but he's a big fan of the Neighbor's App.

He added, “Something I certainly recommend and i'll be checking out the promotion.”

According to the company, "Neighbors is a neighborhood watch app, available on iOS and Android, that provides every neighbor with real-time, local crime and safety information. The app lets you easily share and communicate with your neighbors and local law enforcement about crime and safety so you have real-time, local crime data at your fingertips. It enables users to stay on top of crime and safety alerts as they happen. So to answer your question, it's somewhat similar to the Nextdoor app, however, it's only crime and safety focus (no other topics are allowed on the platform)."