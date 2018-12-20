× Accused double shooting suspect taken into custody in eastern Oklahoma

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. – The search for an accused double shooting suspect in eastern Oklahoma is over.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office says Shawn Rose was taken into custody Wednesday with the help of several law enforcement agencies.

Officials say it all started on December 17, at approximately 8:15 p.m., when Adair County deputies responded to a double shooting in the Christie area, near Westville, Oklahoma.

Two people were injured and later received medical care after they had left the scene. They are expected to be OK.

A warrant was issued at the time for Rose’s arrest for two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Rose was found near Proctor, Oklahoma near Highway 62 in culvert.

He was taken into custody.