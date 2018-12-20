Court documents: Fishing license purchase cracks Cabela’s theft case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man charged with stealing more than a thousand dollars worth of fishing equipment from a north side sporting goods store this past August appears to have been tracked down in large part to the one purchase he did make, a fishing license, according to court documents.

Stephen Kumor, 42, of Edmond, was charged in Oklahoma County court Thursday with felony larceny from a retailer.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Kumor is accused of stealing more than $1550 worth of merchandise from the outdoor outfitter, Cabela's, 1200 W. Memorial Road, on August 25.

Court documents say Kumor removed two fishing transducers from their packaging, and a mounting bracket, and left the store without paying. However, before walking out, Kumor did make one purchase: a fishing license.

According to the affidavit, Kumor "filled out paperwork and bought a fishing license." That paperwork helped lead store loss prevention investigators and Oklahoma City Police to Kumor.