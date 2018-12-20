“I’m mad,” Customers out hundreds after Oklahoma boutique fails to deliver on orders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – People from all over the country are contacting News 4 about hundreds of dollars worth of orders they never received from a locally owned, online children’s clothing boutique.

"Yesterday, her business page is gone. Her website, you can't order from it anymore,” Stacy Hine told News 4.

Hine is talking about the owner of TDazzled Too, an online children’s clothing boutique with reasonable prices.

"I had a daughter almost five years ago and, when she was about 1-year-old, I found TDazzled and I ordered all her clothes from them,” she said.

However, this summer was the last time Hine ordered from them.

"I have 11 orders that I didn't get and, luckily, I paid through PayPal. So, I just filed the claims, and they told me I should be refunded in 10 days,” she said.

However, others who used their credit or debit cards were not as lucky.

News 4 has received complaints from all over the country from people with similar stories. Some of them are out hundreds of dollars with purchases that never made it to their doorsteps.

They’ve even created a Facebook group to share their experiences. There, a former employee’s Facebook post was shared, where she said she was fired from TDazzled along with the rest of the employees. She said they never received a final paycheck.

"Right now, I am at $415 of lost money,” said Darcie McCandless, who contacted News 4 from Pennsylvania. "When you would email them and say something was missing, you know, 'We're expecting large shipments coming in, it should be any day.' Of course, you would believe her, which now I feel very stupid.”

News 4 went by the TDazzled Too warehouse in northwest Oklahoma City, and it was boarded up.

We also stopped by the owner’s home. No one was home, but there were large moving pods in the driveway.

The owner posted on Facebook that she can’t issue a statement until her attorney allows her, adding that it has been hard on her kids.

However, the customers we spoke with just want to know when and if they will get their purchases or their money back.

"There was Halloween stuff I never got, Thanksgiving stuff I never got, Christmas outfits, boots that I ordered for my daughter for Christmas that I never got,” Hine said. "I'm mad, especially that a local Oklahoma mom would do this.”