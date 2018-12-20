Donor drops $10,000 check in Salvation Army Kettle in Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSHB/KMCI ) — The Salvation Army is celebrating a big gift after a mysterious donor dropped a check for $10,000 in a Red Kettle on Monday.

“Basically it was a giant Christmas party,” said Lt. Kroy Strand of the Salvation Army Olathe.

The check is the largest donation to have ever been left in a red kettle, in the metro. It was left in a kettle in front of the Hy-Vee near 135th and Metcalf.

At the time, Alexa Bowers was helping collect donations with her girl scout troop.

“Singing Christmas carols helped attract more people to donate,” she said.

