Emergency crews respond to reported school bus accident in SE Oklahoma City

Posted 8:16 am, December 20, 2018, by , Updated at 08:17AM, December 20, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews responded to the scene of an accident involving a school bus in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 8 a.m. Thursday, crews headed to the area near SE 149th and Air Depot.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says one child needed to be evaluated for minor injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

Fire officials say there were 10 children on the bus at the time of the incident.

What led up to the accident is still under investigation.