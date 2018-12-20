× Fire crews fight grass fire near Bridge Creek

BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. – Firefighters from several metro fire departments were called to battle a grass fire on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, fire crews were called to a grass fire near Hwy 4 and Sooner Rd., near Bridge Creek.

It appears as though the fire started on the grass near the roadway. The strong winds pushed the fire to spread to nearby grassy areas.

Fire crews from Tuttle and Blanchard rushed to the scene and worked to get a handle on the flames to prevent them from spreading to nearby properties.

The flames are causing heavy smoke in the area, which can pose a danger to drivers.