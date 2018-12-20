× Fire crews responding to commercial fire in SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews are responding to a commercial fire near 57th and High, just off of I-35 at Metal Check Inc. on Thursday.

Authorities were first called to the scene after a report of an explosion.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered a piece of heavy machinery was on fire just outside of the structure. Officials say the equipment is used to crush cars.

Evacuations south of the fire are now underway.

No injuries are reported at this time.

Click here to watch Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4 live over the scene.

This is a developing story.