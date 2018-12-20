Live now: Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4 on scene of a commercial fire

Firefighters battle house fire in southwest Oklahoma City

Posted 3:15 pm, December 20, 2018, by , Updated at 03:17PM, December 20, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY – Just days before Christmas, firefighters were called to a large house fire in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house fire near S.W. 25th and May.

Witnesses who called 911 told dispatchers that flames could be seen coming from the roof.

SW 25th and May

Initial reports indicate that firefighters were forced to take a defensive stance against the blaze due to heavy flames at the home. Fortunately, they were able to gain control of the fire quickly and prevented it from spreading.

Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4 was over the scene and captured heavy plumes of smoke and flames coming from the house.