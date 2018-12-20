Firefighters battle house fire in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Just days before Christmas, firefighters were called to a large house fire in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house fire near S.W. 25th and May.

Witnesses who called 911 told dispatchers that flames could be seen coming from the roof.

Initial reports indicate that firefighters were forced to take a defensive stance against the blaze due to heavy flames at the home. Fortunately, they were able to gain control of the fire quickly and prevented it from spreading.

Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4 was over the scene and captured heavy plumes of smoke and flames coming from the house.