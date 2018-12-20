Former Tulsa County deputy, jailer sentenced to prison in child sexual abuse cases

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – A former Tulsa County deputy and jailer has been sentenced to prison following an investigation into child sexual abuse cases.

The investigation started more than two years ago when Wagoner County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of child sexual abuse on an 11-year-old girl on June 23, 2016.

Officials say after an extensive investigation, investigators arrested Josh Wood, 36, at his home in Tulsa on July 26, 2018.

A short time later, he was also charged in Tulsa County for allegations of child sexual abuse on a three-year-old.

FOX 23 reports investigators say Wood resigned from the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office before the crimes were committed.

During his Wagoner County trial in October, officials say Wood agreed to plead no contest to child sexual abuse. He also agreed to waive a jury trial in the Tulsa County case, and to plea to the same charges.

In each county case, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by five years of probation.

He will have to register as a sex offender.