Stolen gun, multiple drugs recovered in metro search warrant

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man with a criminal history dating back to the 1990s is back in jail after a search warrant.

Bobby Joe Mosley now faces multiple charges for drug trafficking, and marijuana possession.

Officers with OKCPD’s Impact Team executed a search warrant in the 4300 block of SW 13th St.

According to court records, the search yielded digital scales with tar residue, unidentified pills, unused baggies, and $28,700 in cash. Police also booked Mosley on other charges in connection to other items they found.

"Some of those items were a significant amount of heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, they also had paraphernalia that led them to believe there may be some trafficking going out of that house," said Officer Megan Morgan with Oklahoma City Police.

Officials also found a stolen semi-automatic pistol.

Mosley faces an additional charge for concealing stolen property, plus a charge for having the gun at all, as a previously convicted felon.

His record shows drug convictions and guilty pleas in the late nineties.