Officials: 20 people evaluated for respiratory issues at Bass Pro Shops in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say a popular store in Oklahoma City is safe after a scary incident on Thursday morning.

Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, firefighters and the Hazmat Team were called to Bass Pro Shops, located at 200 Bass Pro Dr., in Bricktown for a medical incident.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say it started when an unknown number of customers started to experience respiratory issues.

About 100 people were inside the store at the time of the incident.

The store was evacuated and about 20 people were evaluated by medical personnel. Fortunately, no one needed to be transported.

Officials say the building is now safe and customers are allowed to go back inside the store.

The cause is unknown at this time, but officials say pepper spray may be involved.