Logan Co. deputies find 140 lbs of pot in abandoned car

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. - Alleged drug-dealers are on the run after wrecking a car with nearly 140-pounds of illegal marijuana inside, but police haven't been able to identify them.

It all started with a high speed chase on northbound I-35, Oklahoma County deputies chasing a white 2010 Ford Focus. Deputies called off the chase when they say the white car exceeded 120 mph.

Later, Logan County deputies discovered the vehicle wrecked near the road on Forrest Hills Road east of Kelly. Deputies said it looks like the car was still driving recklessly, lost control going over train tracks, and dove into a nearby creek.

"The vehicle was not movable so it was inoperable in the condition it was in when it left the roadway," said Maj. Greg Randolph with the Logan County Sheriff's Office.

By the time they discovered the car, it was abandoned.

But inside, they discovered nine trash bags containing 139 lbs of marijuana.

"That's a substantial amount, of course it would lead to distribution for marijuana," Maj. Randolph said.

It's enough to lead to distribution charges, but so far, deputies said they don't know who they're searching for.

"It appears that it was a rental car," Maj. Randolph. "The identification of the people that were in it is still under investigation."