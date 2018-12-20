× Man arrested after police find 87 pounds of marijuana in home

OKLAHOMA CITY – One man was taken into custody after several pounds of marijuana were found in an Oklahoma City home.

On Dec. 19, officers were called to a home in the 8200 block of N.W. 91st after a caller left an anonymous tip with dispatchers about illegal drug activity in the home.

According to the arrest affidavit, the caller said they saw “what appeared to be a vending machine full of marijuana” in the garage of the home.

When officers arrived at the home, they could smell “the overwhelming odor of marijuana” coming from the house when a resident opened the door.

The resident told police that there was a vending machine in the garage, but it didn’t contain drugs.

Another resident of the home, 38-year-old Buck Mason, admitted to officers that “there was marijuana in the home and that it was his.”

During a search of the home, investigators say they discovered 87 pounds of marijuana, 432 THC cartridges, a drug ledger, packaging materials and scales.

Mason was arrested on complaints of trafficking marijuana, possession of drug proceeds and possession of THC products with intent.