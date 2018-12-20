Meals, snacks offered to metro students during winter break

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is partnering with nine sites around the metro during winter break to help feed Oklahoma City Public Schools students who participate in the free and reduced-price school meal program at their schools.

Any child under 18 is eligible for a free, nutritious meal and a snack thanks to the School’s Out Winter Break Program. All sites are open Dec. 20-21, 26-28 and Jan. 2, unless otherwise noted below:

Frederick A. Douglass Park , located at 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Oklahoma City, 73117. Lunch is served at 1 p.m. and a snack is served at 4 p.m.

, located at 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Oklahoma City, 73117. Lunch is served at 1 p.m. and a snack is served at 4 p.m. Downtown YMCA , located at 1 N.W. 4th St., Oklahoma City 73102 . Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and a snack is served at 3:30 p.m. Site is open until 2 p.m. Dec. 24 and 4 p.m. Dec. 31.

, located at . Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and a snack is served at 3:30 p.m. Site is open until 2 p.m. Dec. 24 and 4 p.m. Dec. 31. Macklanburg Recreation Center , located at 2234 N.W. 117th St., Oklahoma City, 73120 . Lunch is served at 1 p.m. and a snack is served at 4 p.m.

, located at . Lunch is served at 1 p.m. and a snack is served at 4 p.m. Minnis Lakeview Recreation Center , located at 12520 N.E. 36th, Spencer, OK 73084 . Lunch is served at 1 p.m. and snack is served at 4 p.m.

, located at . Lunch is served at 1 p.m. and snack is served at 4 p.m. Pilot Recreation Center , located at 1435 N.W. Kate Ave., Oklahoma City, 73106 . A snack is served at 1 p.m. and a meal is served at 4 p.m.

, located at . A snack is served at 1 p.m. and a meal is served at 4 p.m. Pitts Recreation Center , located at 1920 N.W. Kate Ave., Oklahoma City, 73111 . A snack is served at 1 p.m. and a meal is served at 4 p.m.

, located at . A snack is served at 1 p.m. and a meal is served at 4 p.m. Schilling Recreation Center , located at 539 S.E. 25th St., Oklahoma City, 73129 . Lunch is served at 1 p.m. and a snack is served at 3:30 p.m.

, located at . Lunch is served at 1 p.m. and a snack is served at 3:30 p.m. Sellers Recreation Center , located at 8301 S. Villa Ave., Oklahoma City, 73129 . Lunch is served at 1 p.m. and a snack is served at 4 p.m.

, located at . Lunch is served at 1 p.m. and a snack is served at 4 p.m. Southern Oaks Recreation Center, located at 400 S.W. 66th St., Oklahoma City, 73139 . Lunch is served at 1 p.m. and a snack is served at 4 p.m.

Along with the free meals and snacks, the sites provide safe places to play.

Elementary school students participating in the Food for Kids Backpack Program were provided with extra sacks of kid-friendly, nonperishable food to help them through the winter break.

Through Jan. 15, your gifts to the Regional Food Bank are matched up to $600,000 thanks to a generous donation from APMEX.com, the Cresap Family Foundation and Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Click here to donate or call 405-600-3136.