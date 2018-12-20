Oklahoma County deputies on the hunt for porch pirates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRAH, Okla. – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is on patrol for porch pirates this holiday season.

The sheriff's office is sending out deputies to make sure packages make it under the tree for Christmas Day.

Deputy Christopher Wilson normally serves warrants, but he has other plans this week. He is just one of several deputies hitting the streets, looking for anything out of place.

“As a member of the warrant team, our normal focus is serving out warrants. Being so close to the holiday season, we felt our presence would be best served by doing courtesy patrols,” said Wilson.

Members of the warrant, investigation and other teams are driving through the county looking for home break-ins, burglaries and other suspicious activity.

Wilson said he’s hoping the law enforcement presence in the neighborhoods will deter people from breaking the law.

“On top of that, we made contact with several of the drivers in the area. They have our numbers and they’ve been advised that they can give us a call at any time,” Wilson said.

Wilson also said he feels a sense of appreciation when he can help people.

“I enjoy it thoroughly. For me, it's one of those things that people work really hard for their money and when their family or friends are sending them gifts or vice versa they're sending out gifts, you don't want those to be taken,” said Wilson.

The sheriff’s office said if you notice anything suspicious in Oklahoma County, you can give dispatch a call and they’ll send a deputy to come check things out for you.

The sheriff’s office has been doing this for years in unincorporated Oklahoma County, and patrols should continue through the season.