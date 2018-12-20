× Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly sending child pornography to federal agent

WALTERS, Okla. – Authorities say a Walters man was taken into custody after he allegedly sent sexually explicit social media messages to a federal agent.

Officials say the investigation began on Dec. 14 when a federal undercover agent began speaking with an Oklahoma man online.

During the social media conversations, investigators say the man sent obscene images of a child.

The case was turned over to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation once the man was identified as 35-year-old Shawn Collier.

Officials ultimately arrested Collier in Lawton, and he was placed in the Cotton County Jail on complaints of child sexual abuse, distribution of obscene material and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

To report a crime involving sexual exploitation of children on the Internet, call the OSBI at 1-800-522-8017.