One person killed after auto-pedestrian accident in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in Tulsa.

It happened Wednesday at approximately 10 p.m. near I-244 southbound and 2nd St.

According to a trooper’s report, a driver was traveling southbound on I-244 when a pedestrian, who was exiting their vehicle from a previous collision, crossed the roadway.

The pedestrian, who’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was not injured.

Officials say the cause of the incident is still under investigation.