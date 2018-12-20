× OSBI arrests man, woman in child sexual abuse case

TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested a man and woman in connection to a child sexual abuse case.

On November 8, officials with the Tillman County Sheriff’s Office, requested the OSBI to investigate allegations of child sexual abuse.

During an investigation, officials learned that Christopher Martinez, 33, had sexual contact with a child under the age of 12. Officials also learned that Kriston Lewis, 37, was contacted and told about the allegations.

According to the OSBI, the Department of Human Services had Martinez removed from the home and told Lewis he was not allowed to have contact with children.

On Wednesday, authorities learned Martinez was at an elementary school in Grandfield.

Law enforcement arrived and saw Martinez and Lewis leave the school together.

Officials conducted a traffic stop and Martinez was arrested for child sexual abuse and solicitation of a minor. Lewis was arrested for enabling child sexual abuse.

They were both taken to the Tillman County Jail.