The Curbside Chronicle teaming up with Oklahoma artists, Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips to design holiday wrapping paper

OKLAHOMA CITY – Christmas is right around the corner! Are you still looking for that perfect wrapping paper?

The Curbside Chronicle, a magazine that provides a voice and employment opportunities for people who are experiencing homelessness, has teamed up with popular local artists for the third-straight year to design holiday wrapping paper for sale to the public.

The wrapping paper has been designed by professional Oklahoma artists with designs ranging from traditional to funky holiday themes. Each package includes five 24″x36″ sheets of wrapping paper and is sold for prices ranging from $8 to $20.

Local artists include Kris Kanaly, Katelynn Knick, Aditi Panchal, JUURI, Marissa Raglin, Betty Refour, Emily Hamm, Tony Thunder, Arjan Jager and Mark, a Curbside vendor.

This year, there will be a special package featuring custom artwork designed by Wayne Coyne, lead singer of The Flaming Lips, who is known for his eccentric cart.

Coyne’s wrapping paper will be sold in a separate package.

Click here for more information.