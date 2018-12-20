Three women targeted in Tulsa home invasion

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities say three women were shaken up following a home invasion in north Tulsa.

On Thursday morning, police were called to a home invasion near 36th St. and Hartford.

Investigators learned that three women were inside the home when three or four men broke into the house from opposite areas of the home.

Officials tell FOX 23 that at least one bullet was fired, but no one was injured. The alleged thieves made off with a Kindle and cell phones before leaving the scene.