Tulsa church’s addition to Nativity scene is raising eyebrows

TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa church is raising eyebrows after it added something new to its Nativity scene.

Pastor Chris Moore told FOX 23 that was the purpose of adding a chain link fence around the Nativity scene outside of Fellowship Congressional Church in midtown Tulsa.

Moore says the story of Christ’s birth and when his family fled to Egypt to escape death is very similar to the situation some Latin American refugees are facing now.

“We have to have secure borders. Of course we have to have laws in place, we have to have some regulation of immigration but how we do that is really, really important and it really reveals who we are,” Moore said.

Moore says he went to Texas earlier this month to visit a tent city some refugees are living in while the government processes their status and claims. He says no one was allowed to minister to, visit or pray with any of the families.

Moore says Christians should show compassion, dignity and respect for others, like the refugees.