Tulsa man sentenced to 13 years for gas station robbery

TULSA, Okla. – A former Oklahoma State football recruit will spend several years behind bars following a series of crimes.

On Thursday, a judge ordered 23-year-old Devon Deshon Thomas to spend 13 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

In June, Broken Arrow police arrested former OSU football recruit Devon Thomas on complaints of wearing a mask in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm, robbery with a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say that Thomas and another person robbed a Broken Arrow convenience store on May 30. They made off with $300.

In September, Thomas pleaded guilty to robbery using coercion through force or fear.

“Thomas showed a complete disregard for the safety of the QuikTrip employees. He has a history of violence and intimidation. Over the past three years, he amassed four firearms and robbery arrests prior to committing the offense in this case. Thomas is the “alpha criminal” we aim to keep off the streets through Project Safe Neighborhoods,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “The citizens of Broken Arrow are fortunate that this conviction – an armed robbery for $300 – did not end in tragedy. Thomas will have plenty of time to reflect on his crime during his 13 year sentence. Meanwhile, our community will be safer with him behind bars.”

Shortly after signing with the Oklahoma State football team in 2014, Thomas was charged with robbery with a firearm and first-degree burglary. After the charges surfaced, Thomas was kicked off the team without ever playing a down for the Cowboys.

He pleaded no contest to the robbery charge and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. However, he was released after serving a fraction of his sentence.