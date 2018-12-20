× Village formally reduces marijuana possession penalties in updated city code

THE VILLAGE, Okla. — Village city officials have formally reduced penalties for simple marijuana possession, doing away with the possibility of jail time.

Under the new 2018 city code adopted this week by the city council, anyone found to possess one ounce of marijuana or less illegally can be subject a $200 fine.

“It used to be up to a $800 fine and up to 60 days in jail, and so the council felt it would be appropriate to reduce that penalty,” said city manager Bruce Stone.

Though it was only formally adopted this week, Village Police Chief Paul Kinman said this practice has been in place for about two years.

“We have other misdemeanor laws that we’re just citing and releasing on so that’s just another one with community standards, change in people’s attitudes towards marijuana,” Chief Kinman said. “I don’t know if we were ahead of curb but it’s just something we’ve been doing.”

Kinman said ultimately, an officer has discretion. The new code goes into effect immediately.