× 4 the Weekend: Christmas events and warm food

OKLAHOMA CITY – Break up your last-minute Christmas shopping with some festive events and tasty food.

There is nothing like a big bowl of hot, delicious chili during the winter months.

Ron`s Hamburgers and Chili has been serving up their family recipes in Tulsa since 1975.

Ron Baber opened the original location near 15th and Harvard. In 2005, it moved into a new spot: just south of downtown Tulsa.

Today, there are 18 locations and after all these years, it’s still family owned.

Ron`s son, Mike says it’s the same great burgers, chili and chicken.

Ron`s secret is in the seasoning, and you can buy a bottle of it for your own kitchen!

Everything’s made to order, and the ranch and honey mustard are made from scratch.

Here are events for this weekend:

Catch some amazing wildlife while eagle watching in Norman.

The event is this Saturday from 1-4 in the afternoon at the Lake Thunderbird State Park.

You can hitch a ride with Santa on the Christmas Train at the Oklahoma Railway Museum.

You will also have the chance to sing Christmas carols and hear Christmas stories as well.

Hot chocolate and cookies will be available once you get off of the train.

There will also be goodie bags for the kids.

The train leaves every hour and a half, starting at 9 a.m.

The last train will leave at 3 p.m.

Get into the Christmas spirit as you see the beloved classic, “It’s A Wonderful Life” on stage at the Pollard Theatre.

Follow George Bailey as he gets a glimpse into the impact he’s had in the lives of others. This show is family-friendly and is suggested for ages 8 and up.