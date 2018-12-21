Case to move forward against man accused in cold case murders of Oklahoma teens

VINITA, Okla. – The suspect accused of killing four people, including two girls who have been missing for almost 20 years, is scheduled to go before a judge on

Friday.

Ronnie Busick is accused in the deaths of Danny and Kathy Freeman of Welch, and the disappearance of their 16-year-old daughter Ashley Freeman and her friend, 16-year-old Lauria Bible, from the Freeman’s home.

Danny and Kathy were shot in the head, and their bodies were left in their burning home in 1999. The teens’ bodies were never found.

The 66-year-old was charged in April with four counts of first-degree murder related to the cold case.

The initial investigation didn’t get very far, but authorities said a review in recent years uncovered new evidence, including witness statements linking Busick, Warren Phillip Welch and David Pennington to the killings. The other two men have since died.

After being delayed for months, Busick’s trial is set to move forward.

According to online court records, Busick’s preliminary hearing sounding docket is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Friday.