Chinese citizen charged with trade secrets theft in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (AP) – A Chinese national employed by an Oklahoma petroleum company has been charged with stealing trade secrets.

Federal prosecutors in Tulsa said Friday that 35-year-old Hongjin Tan is accused of stealing trade secrets from his unnamed U.S.-based employer that operates a research facility in the Tulsa area.

An affidavit filed by the FBI alleges that Tan stole trade secrets about an unidentified product worth more than $1 billion to his employer to benefit a Chinese company where Tan had been offered work.

Authorities say Tan allegedly downloaded hundreds of computer files regarding the manufacture of a “research and development downstream energy market product.”

Court records show Tan made an initial appearance before a federal magistrate Thursday and remains in custody.

A preliminary and detention hearing is scheduled next week.