Critical accident in Moore shuts down Shields' intersection

MOORE, Okla. – A wreck shuts down the intersection of 27th and Shields in Moore Friday evening.

Authorities say that a truck ran a red light at the intersection, hitting another vehicle.

One person was ejected from a vehicle.

Three people were transported to a local hospital, two of them with critical injuries.

Officers say the intersection will be shut down for 3-4 hours.

