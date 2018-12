× Fire crews on scene of 3 alarm commercial fire

UPDATE: OKCFD has knocked down the fire, but say they have an extensive overhaul in front of them.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fire crews are on the scene of a three-alarm fire at a cabinet shop near NW 3rd and Douglas.

Command reports this fire is getting into a second building.

Crews also report heavy fire on the rear of the structure.

No other information is known at this time.