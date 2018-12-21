Former patient gives back to Oklahoma hospital that helped her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY, Okla. - Eight-year-old Jeremiah is full of energy and love. Just look at this video posted on Thursday of his meeting with University of Oklahoma Football Coach Lincoln Riley:

Im going to sign my guy up! Great seeing Jeremiah and all the great kids....take notice of this very special place, what they do for these kids is powerful- https://t.co/dGZm5GoC0j — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 21, 2018

Jeremiah gets lots of visitors at the Children's Center Rehabilitation Hospital in Bethany. On Friday, a special visitor went to see him.

“We brought you some gifts, Jeremiah," said Glenda Miller to Jeremiah.

“Did you want to see some Christmas presents?” said Jeremiah's father, Jon Friend.

A stranger with a shared experience and a lot of Christmas gifts specially for Jeremiah.

“I came here about five years ago, and the amount of gifts I got was incredible and I just wanted give back in some sort of way,” Brooke Miller said.

Twenty-one-year-old Brooke was involved in a horrific car crash during Thanksgiving weekend five years ago.

“I broke both my legs. I had damaged hearing and eyesight and then a blood clot on my brain, a collapsed lung and a partially collapsed lung,” she said.

Unfortunately, Brooke’s cousin didn't survive.

Brooke spent 10 days in an Iowa hospital before going to the Children's Center for rehab.

“They treated me like I was one of them, and they didn't treat me like I was broken or anything like other hospitals do,” she said.

Which is why, since her time there, Brooke and her mother come up from Fay, Oklahoma every year - to donate to children who are stuck in the hospital for the holidays.

“I know what it felt like to be here, and it's different than an outsider's point of view that hasn't been here,” she said.

And, for the single dad...

“It's been a really rough year, and for something like that or at least one thing off of my back - it's just incredible, and I couldn't appreciate it more,” Friend said.

For more information on the Children’s Center Rehab Hospital, click here.