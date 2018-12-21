Officials: 3 people die from injuries sustained in recent fires

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say three people have died from recent fires in Oklahoma City.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say that one man has died from injuries he sustained during a November fire.

Just after 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 5, firefighters responded to the 9300 block of S. Hudson to a fire at a tri-plex building. When crews arrived, they made their way inside and found a man lying on the floor in the living room.

He was given medical treatment before being rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Sadly, he died from his injuries.

Investigators determined that unattended cooking was the cause of the fire.

Firefighters say another man died from injuries he sustained in a fire earlier this week.

Around 4:45 a.m. on Dec. 16, firefighters were called to the Aspen Walk apartments in the 5500 block of S. Sunnylane Rd.

Officials say a man who was confined to his bed was unable to escape on his own and suffered smoke inhalation and burn injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he also succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities say a fire along S. MacArthur also claimed the life of a young girl.

On Dec.17, firefighters were called to fire at a mobile home near S.W. 21st and MacArthur.

When crews arrived, a young girl was trapped inside the home. Firefighters were able to get her out and treat her for smoke inhalation. Sadly, they say she died later at a local hospital.

So far this year, Oklahoma City firefighters say 22 people have died from fires. Officials say only one of those fatalities occurred in a structure with confirmed, working smoke alarms.