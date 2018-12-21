× Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum will remain open despite government shutdown

OKLAHOMA CITY – Despite the government shutdown, the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum will continue to operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

While the Memorial is an affiliated site of the National Park Service, it is privately owned and operated by the Oklahoma City National Memorial Foundation.

The Memorial and Museum is sustained through Museum admissions, store sales, the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon, endowment earnings and private fundraising. The Foundation receives no annual operating funding from the city, state or federal governments.

The Memorial is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Museum hours of operation are 9:00am to 6:00pm, Monday through Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6:00pm.

The Museum will be closed for the holiday on December 24 and 25.

Due to the shutdown, National Park Service Rangers will not be on site. Memorial security is always on site, 24/7.