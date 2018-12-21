Oklahoma City Thunder’s Steven Adams featured in hilarious Budweiser commercial

OKLAHOMA CITY – While Budweiser is known for its heartwarming commercials during the Super Bowl, it is now taking a new approach to remind customers to stay hydrated while enjoying NBA games.

Budweiser’s latest commercial puts a hilarious spin on their message to drink responsibly.

The ‘Deck the Shelves with NBA Elves’ features Kyle Kuzma, Tim Hardaway, Jr. and everyone’s favorite Kiwi Steven Adams.

The NBA stars cheer on Budweiser drinkers who choose to stay hydrated by drinking a glass of water with their Budweiser beer.

The ad is set to air when the Oklahoma City Thunder takes on the Houston Rockets on Christmas Day.