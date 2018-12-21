× Oklahoma County inmate dies at nearby hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma County say an inmate passed away at the hospital while receiving treatment for a medical condition.

On Oct. 2, officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office say 36-year-old Larry Freed was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a warrant for two counts of indecent or lewd acts with a child under 16.

On Dec. 14, Freed was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for a pre-existing medical condition. On Thursday, investigators learned that Freed had passed away.

At this point, sheriff’s investigators are looking into Freed’s death.

His exact cause of death will be determined by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office.