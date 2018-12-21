Oklahoma family’s home destroyed by fire days before Christmas

COLBERT, Okla. – Twylla Comeaux was planning on giving to others this Christmas, but those plans were put on hold following a fire at her house.

Comeaux told KXII that she had just arrived home from church on Tuesday morning when she smelled smoke coming from her bedroom.

“My bedroom was smoky, so I shut the door and I ran and grabbed the baby and the bag and I shoved her outside and screamed for my mom. My parents live next door,” said Comeaux.

No one was injured in the fire, but most of the family’s belongings were destroyed in the blaze.

Colbert police say the fire was likely caused by an overheated extension cord.