Police: Food truck owner who helped the homeless arrested for drug trafficking

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma food truck owner is in hot water after authorities say he was giving out illegal substances to visitors.

According to FOX 23, deputies arrested 36-year-old Jeremy Singer after he allegedly bought narcotics on the dark web and had them delivered to his house.

Investigators say they found ecstasy, five pounds of marijuana, digital scales and illegal prescription drugs at Singer’s house.

Singer owns Chicken Fried Bus, which is used to collect warm clothes and give meals to the homeless.

According to arrest reports, Singer admitted to handing out free marijuana joints to the homeless as well.

Singer, who is currently on probation, is facing drug trafficking charges.