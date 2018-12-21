× Police investigating after Midwest City teen shot

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating after a teenager showed up to a local emergency room with a gunshot wound.

On Thursday night, Midwest City police were called to apartment complex near S.E. 29th and Air Depot after receiving a report of gunshots in the area.

A short time later, a 16-year-old and his mother showed up at a nearby hospital.

News 4 learned the teen was shot in the elbow, but he has not given officers any information about the shooting.